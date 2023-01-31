Kelly Clarkson Wants You to ‘Take Yo’ Praise’ in Soulful Camille Yarbrough Cover

Kelly Clarkson is ready to sing your praises, and she’s using a very fitting Camilla Yarbrough track to do it.

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), the American Idol alum brought down the house with a cover of Yarbrough’s “Take Yo’ Praise” on The Kelly Clarkson Show for its opening Kellyoke segment.

Accompanied by her band Y’all, Clarkson was possessed by the spirit of the track and delivered her version of the song in a soulful mid-range and full belt. The audience, enamored by Clarkson’s skill, clapped in unison as she performed.

“We’ve come a long, long way together/ Through the hard times and the good/ I have to celebrate you, baby/ I have to praise you like I should/ You’re so rare/ So fine/ I’m so glad you’re mine/ You’re so rare/ So fine/ I’m so glad you’re mine,” the three-time Grammy winner sang, decorating her rendition of the track with her signature — and powerful — vocal runs for added flair.

“Take Yo’ Praise” was released as a single from Yarbrough’s first album, The Iron Pot Cooker, in 1975. The track was famously sampled in Fatboy Slim‘s “Praise You,” which was released as the third single from his second studio album, You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby. “Praise You” hit the Billboard Hot 100 top 40 in 1999, peaking at No. 36.

Listen to Kelly Clarkson’s soulful rendition of “Take Yo’ Praise” for the newest Kellyoke installment in the video above.