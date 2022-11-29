Kelly Clarkson Begs For a ‘Stupid Love’ in Lady Gaga Cover: Watch

Get ready to freak out, freak out, freak out, and get down, get down, get down to Kelly Clarkson‘s newest Kellyoke cover. On the Tuesday morning (Nov. 29) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop star-turned-talk show-host performed Lady Gaga‘s electric 2020 single “Stupid Love.”

Standing under a constellation of strobing, Chromatica-inspired pink, purple and blue stage lights, Clarkson and her band Y’all put a slight rock edge to Gaga’s dance pop banger. “All I ever wanted was love,” sang the three-time Grammy winner, wowing her audience as usual with her ever-impressive belt. “I want your stupid love.”

“Stupid Love” was released as the lead single off Gaga’s sixth studio album Chromatica, which marked her first proper solo LP since 2016’s Joanne. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned four Billboard Hot 100 singles — one of which was “Stupid Love,” which peaked at No. 5.

The album’s second single, “Rain On Me” feat. Ariana Grande, marked Gaga’s fifth No. 1 single. It was named Billboard‘s top song of 2020.

The “Stronger” singer’s new cover can be added to her slowly growing arsenal of Lady Gaga Kellyoke performances. She’s previously performed the Mother Monster’s Born This Way single “You & I,” 2008 breakthrough hit “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance” on her Emmy-winning talk show.

At the moment, Gaga is gearing up for next year’s Grammy night following the announcement earlier this month that her scoring work on Top Gun: Maverick had received a pair of nominations. “It’s a real dream to be included in this celebration of music with a song and musical theme so close to my heart thank you,” wrote the Haus Labs founder on Instagram in light of the news. “I fully cried, this never gets old and I’m super humbled.”

Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” in the video above.