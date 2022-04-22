Kelly Clarkson Sings Like The White Winged Dove in New Stevie Nicks Cover: Watch

Just like the white winged dove sings a song, Kelly Clarkson sings a Stevie Nicks classic. For the Friday (April 22) edition of Kellyoke, the three-time Grammy winner and her band Y’all treated her Kelly Clarkson Show audience to a cover of the Fleetwood Mac fontwoman’s classic hit “Edge of Seventeen.”

Clarkson’s three backup singers looked appropriately witchy in floor length black gowns as they fleshed out the harmonies of each “Ooh baby,” and the Voice coach herself also donned a matching tulle skirt and choker for the occasion. And true to the form of the original song, the group’s guitarist didn’t miss a single sixteenth note of the instantly-recognizable guitar line.

The third single off her 1981 debut solo album Bella Donna, “Edge of Seventeen” is arguably the song Nicks is most known for as a solo artist. It peaked just shy of top ten status at No. 11 on the Hot 100, meanwhile the album topped the Billboard 200 and spent a whopping 143 weeks on the chart.

Released in between Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk and Mirage, Bella Donna celebrated its 40th anniversary last summer. Nicks commemorated the milestone with a touching statement reflecting on what the record means to her. “It defined how I would feel about love forever,” she wrote. “It broke my heart and gave me the strength to fight for it. It did not break up Fleetwood Mac. If anything, it kept us together.”

The newest Kellyoke isn’t the first time Clarkson has honored Nicks’ work. She and Y’all took on Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” in July of last year, and the previous January, they performed the band’s single Hot 100 No. 1 single “Dreams.”

Watch Kelly perform Stevie Nicks’ iconic solo track “Edge of Seventeen” below.