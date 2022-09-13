Kelly Clarkson Delivers Mind-Blowing Acoustic Stephen Sondheim Cover: Watch

Prepare to lose your mind over Kelly Clarkson‘s vocals. For the Tuesday (Sept. 13) installment of her Kellyoke cover series, the three-time Grammy winner performed a gut-wrenching acoustic cover of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit Broadway musical Follies — a perfect choice given that The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently being taped in New York City.

Standing onstage with just one acoustic guitarist accompanying her, Clarkson started out with soft, fluttering vocals that crescendoed into a powerful belt as the ballad progressed. “You said you loved me, or were you just being kind?” she sang, her voice soaring over delicate guitar strums. “Or am I losing my mind?”

Behind her, a glass wall put miles of tall New York City buildings on gorgeous display. It’s certainly a different setting from the one fans usually see Clarkson performing Kellyoke from; however, in celebration of it being the first week of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s fourth season, the “Stronger” singer has been filming her daytime program from the Big Apple instead of its usual home of Los Angeles.

The second Kellyoke performance of The Kelly Clarkson Show’s new season, Clarkson’s simple but powerful Sondheim tribute differs drastically from the big-production medley she aired during her Daytime Emmy-winning show’s previous episode. For her comeback Kellyoke, the American Idol champion conjured up a prerecorded medley of hits by Willie Nelson, Madonna and Aretha Franklin, which she very appropriately ended by singing a cover of Taylor Swift’s 2014 single “Welcome to New York” to her temporary NYC audience.

Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Stephen Sondheim’s “Losing My Mind” below.