Kelly Clarkson Tears Into Cover of Solomon Burke’s ‘Cry To Me’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson‘s newest live performance on Kellyoke is so good, it just might make you cry. Covering Solomon Burke‘s classic hit “Cry To Me” on the Tuesday (May 24) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the three-time Grammy winner didn’t miss a single riff, run or high note.

The levels of soul on the Kellyoke stage were unmatched this time around, with purple and blue lights illuminating Clarkson and her band, Y’all — all dressed in black — as they each did their part to recreate Burke’s 1960’s magic. “When you’re waiting for a voice to come,” the American Song Contest host belted, taking many of the lines into intricate, ascending riffs. “In the night there is no one. Don’t ya feel like crying, don’t ya feel like crying?”

Originally recorded by Burke in 1961, “Cry To Me” has been rerecorded and revamped by many artists in the decades since. Both Betty Harris and The Rolling Stones have released their own versions of the track, and even two contestants who had Clarkson as a coach in 2018 — SandyRedd and Cody Ray — performed it as a duet on The Voice.

In fact, that duet is kind of a standout moment in Clarkson’s history with the singing contest show, which recently announced she would not be returning as a coach for season 22. When she was tasked with sending either SandyRedd or Cody home, she said: “This is stressful. I need food,” to the amusement of many Voice fans who could relate. And then, after she sent SandyRedd home, she was met with much backlash from fans who felt she’d made a huge mistake.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform Solomon Burke’s “Cry To Me” below.