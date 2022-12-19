×
Kelly Clarkson Serves Up Holiday Sisterhood in Hilarious ‘White Christmas’ ‘Kellyoke’

All the way down to the blue dresses and giant, feathered fans.

Kelly Clarkson Jessi Collins
Kelly Clarkson and Jessi Collins perform "Sisters" on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' Courtesy Photo

Lord, help the mister who comes between me and my sister! Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to the holiday classic White Christmas on Monday (Dec. 19) with a “Kellyoke” cover of “Sisters.”

Enlisting help from her backup singer Jessi Collins, the talk show host recreated the scene made famous by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the beloved 1954 movie musical — all the way down to the elegant blue dresses and giant feathered fans. “Sisters, sisters, there were never such devoted sisters/ Never had to have a chaperone, no sir/ I’m here to keep my eye on her/ Caring, sharing, every little thing that we are wearing/ When a certain gentleman arrived from Rome/ She wore the dress, and I stayed home,” the two sang in perfect harmony.

Halfway through the number, two male members of Clarkson’s band Y’All stole the singers’ fans to dance around and lip sync — a la Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye’s characters in the film — before all four finished with some soft-shoe choreography.

As Christmas draws closer, Clarkson has gone all in on the yuletide tunes, performing everything from her own original songs like “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)” and “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” to “Santa Can’t You Hear Me” sans duet partner Ariana Grande and a cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

After the new year, Clarkson is set to return to The Voice for her ninth season as a coach after sitting out the recently wrapped Season 22.

Watch Clarkson and Collins’ pitch-perfect recreation of “Sisters” below.

