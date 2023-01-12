Kelly Clarkson Brings the House Down With a Kellyoke Classic: Watch

Kelly Clarkson has risen through the ranks to become a queen of cover songs thanks to the opening segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show. But for the Thursday (Jan. 12) episode, the American Idol alum decided to switch things up and do a Kellyoke Classic — a performance of one of her own songs. This time, she gave her 2017 track “Didn’t I” a chance to shine on the daytime program.

Explore Explore Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Soul was the name of the game for the first Kellyoke Classic of the year. The three-time Grammy winner, accompanied by her band Y’all, performed with her full range, belting with a full tone and hitting several vocal runs with ease.

“Baby, didn’t I?/ Didn’t I give you everything?/ You got the best of me, baby/ Baby, didn’t I/ Hear you crying on my shoulder?/ Beg and hold me ’til it’s over?/ When you’re lonely, just remember/ I gave you everything/ D-d-didn’t I?” Clarkson sang on the chorus.

“Didn’t I” was released on Clarkson’s 2017 album, Meaning of Life. Though the song — a deep cut from the record — did not hit any major charts, the album did reach the Billboard 200. Meaning of Life spent a total of 20 weeks on the all-genre tally and peaked at No. 2 three weeks after the album’s October release.

As for Clarkson’s traditional Kellyoke covers, she gave Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” a shot on Wednesday’s episode, and performed Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight” earlier this month.

Watch Clarkson perform “Didn’t I” above.