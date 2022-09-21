Kelly Clarkson Delivers ‘Simply Irresistible’ Robert Palmer Cover

Kelly Clarkson brought all the nostalgia to her eponymous talk show on Wednesday (Sept. 21), performing a high-energy cover of Robert Palmer’s 1988 hit, “Simply Irresistible.”

The song, featured on Palmer’s ninth studio album, Heavy Nova, won best rock vocal performance, male, at the 31st annual Grammy Awards. On the Billboard charts, “Simply Irresistible” peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart on September 10, 1988, and spent 20 total weeks on the chart.

Earlier this month, the original American Idol kicked off season four of her Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show. In the three seasons that the daytime talk show had been on the air before that, Clarkson has won five Daytime Emmys. Clarkson has won outstanding entertainment talk show host all three seasons her show has been on the air. Kelly Ripa is the only other host who has won three times in the category, and her wins weren’t consecutive.

In June, Clarkson unveiled her long-requested Kellyoke EP. Arriving via Atlantic Records, the six-song project features her take on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” as its lead single and will also include covers of hits by Linda Ronstadt (“Blue Bayou”), The Weeknd (“Call Out My Name”), Whitney Houston (“Queen of the Night”) and more.

Other recent Kellyoke picks by Clarkson for her daytime show have included Solomon Burke’s “Cry to Me,” Joni Mitchell’s Christmastime classic “River,” John Legend’s “In My Mind,” “Heartbreak Anthem” by David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix and more.

Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Robert Palmer’s “Simply Irresistible” below.