Kelly Clarkson Says Goodbye to Summer With New Shawn Mendes & Tainy Cover: Watch

Exactly one week after the fall solstice, Kelly Clarkson bade the summer one last farewell on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Performing Thursday (Sept. 29) with her band Y’all, the three-time Grammy winner sang a mesmerizing cover of Shawn Mendes and Tainy‘s 2021 single “Summer of Love” on the latest installment of her talk show’s live music series, Kellyoke.

In contrast with her stage’s melancholy blue lighting, Clarkson took center stage in a long, bright yellow dress. And backed by a pounding bass drum, her almost mournful-sounding vocals added a bittersweet twist to Mendes and Tainy’s sunshiney lyrics.

“Kisses on your body were like heaven, we were taking it slow,” she sang, gazing off into the distance. “Tangled in the sheets until the evening, there was nowhere to go/ It was the summer of love.”

Released in August last year, “Summer of Love” features Mendes as the sole vocalist and Tainy’s bubbly production. Scoring a nomination for song of the summer at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the single peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent eight weeks on the chart.

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has performed a song by the “When You’re Gone” artist on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In 2020, she and her band recorded a socially distant cover of his 2019 smash with Camila Cabello “Señorita,” and prior to that, the “Stronger” singer and her band performed Mendes’ hit “If I Can’t Have You.”

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform Shawn Mendes and Tainy’s “Summer of Love” above.