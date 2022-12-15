Kelly Clarkson Makes a Plea to Santa With Her Latest Christmas Single for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson kept the Christmas spirit flowing on Thursday (Dec. 15) by performing her 2021 holiday song “Santa Can’t You Hear Me” to open The Kelly Clarkson Show.

While she enlisted pal Ariana Grade for the studio version from her second Christmas album When Christmas Comes Around…, the talk show host opted to tackle the ditty by herself, belting out, “Santa can’t you hear me?/ Oh, I don’t need a thing/ I sent a letter to you/ On how to make my dreams come true, oh yeah/ Keep the mistletoe/ Unless below, is what I need/ Oh Santa, can’t you hear me?”

The solo “Kellyoke” number continues Clarkson’s string of performing her own holiday originals, following “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)” and “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” earlier this week. Before that, she handed the mic to Jewel to perform a stirring, jazz-inflected rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” while Clarkson was out sick with COVID.

Clarkson’s been in quite the giving mood on her show thanks to her ongoing holiday gift guide. On Wednesday’s episode, she gave every member of her studio audience an all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii, with airfare to and from the islands.

In the new year, the superstar is set to return to Season 23 of The Voice after taking a season off for the first time since she joined the show as a coach in Season 14. She’ll be joined by Blake Shelton for his final season before leaving The Voice as well as rookie coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper.

Watch Clarkson perform “Santa Can’t You Hear Me” below.