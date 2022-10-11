Kelly Clarkson & Sam Smith’s Kellyoke Duet Is a ‘Breakaway’ Smash: Watch

It’s a common occurrence for Kelly Clarkson to have guests on her eponymous talk show, but it’s certainly rare for another guest to join her for the show’s opening Kellyoke bit. Viewers of Tuesday’s (Oct. 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show were treated to the former Voice coach performing a duet of her Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “Breakaway” with fellow pop hitmaker Sam Smith.

Clarkson was first up to the plate for the new version of the track, tackling the emotive opening verse before Smith colored the track with their signature, rich tone. “Trying hard to reach out/ But when I tried to speak out/ Felt like no one could hear me/ Wanted to belong here/ But something felt so wrong here/ So I prayed (I would pray)/ I could break away,” they sang before joining Clarkson for the chorus, the duet portion of the track.

Clarkson took the higher portion of the duet, while Smith went low, singing, “I’ll spread my wings and I’ll learn how to fly/ I’ll do what it takes till I touch the sky/ And I’ll make a wish, take a chance, make a change/ And break away,” their voices melting together like honey.

“Breakaway,” the first single and title track from Clarkson’s 2004 album, was a hit for the American Idol alum, peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100. The track spent a total of 46 weeks on the chart.

Smith was also Clarkson’s guest on the show, revealing on Clarkson’s couch that Ed Sheeran gifted him — as well as Elton John — “a six-foot-two marble penis … It’s two tons and I’ll have to get it craned into my house.”

Watch Clarkson and Smith team up for their duet of “Breakaway” below.