Kelly Clarkson Recalls ‘Rough Couple Years’ After Split From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is getting ready to return to The Kelly Clarkson Show after taking a much needed summer off. Though she usually spends the downtime in between seasons of her talk show filming The Voice, the 40-year-old vocalist spent this year vacationing in Montana with her family and ex-husband — something she opened up about in a Tuesday (Aug. 23) interview on the TODAY show.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, Clarkson explained why it was important this year to step away from her usual role as a coach on The Voice and spend her first summer since she was 16 years old on vacation. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years,” she began, indirectly referencing filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020. “So it was really important to me to like, shut down for a minute.”

“I literally four-wheeled in the mountains,” the three-time Grammy winner continued. “I have a lot of water on my property, so my sister and my nephew and I, and a couple friends, just literally spent the whole summer in the mountains. Just getting out in nature.”

She and Blackstock share two children, 8-year-old daughter River and 6-year-old son Remi. Clarkson explained that the summer away from work was particularly special because it was the first time since her divorce that her kids could easily go back and forth between their mom and dad, who usually live in different states. “The kids were with me and with their dad, and it was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation,” she said. “We were both in Montana, so it felt like kind of the first time my kids felt more centered. It was nice.”

Now, Clarkson will likely head back to L.A. to work on the fourth season of her Daytime Emmy-winning series The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is set to air on Sept. 12. Leading up to that, she’ll travel through New York City, Chicago, Dallas and L.A. in search of talented singers to feature on the show for her Kellyoke contest. To celebrate the start of the contest, Clarkson surprised a fan on the TODAY ShowPlaza with an impromptu duet of “Since U Been Gone.”

Watch Kelly Clarkson talk about co-parenting while on vacation below: