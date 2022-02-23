Kelly Clarkson Is All Cool Rapping the ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme Song With ‘Bel-Air’ Star Jabari Banks: Watch

Now this is the story all about how Jabari Banks and Kelly Clarkson proved they’re chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool Wednesday (Feb. 23) on The Kelly Clarkson Show. How? By teaming up to rap the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.

It was a no-brainer that someone was eventually going to ask Banks — the star of Peacock’s Fresh Prince dramatic reboot, Bel-Air — to rap the beloved theme song. Leave it to Clarkson, who asked her guest to perform it with her. “You’ve already told me you can sing, so I’m gonna need you to sing a little,” she said to Banks.

The 23-year-0ld actor agreed, with one condition: the audience needed to sing the song with them. “I’m fine with that, everybody knows it,” Clarkson replied. “If you don’t know it, you’ll be shamed.”

Bel-Air follows the same band of characters as the original sitcom, played by an all new cast. Banks plays Will Smith’s character, a West Philadelphia teenager trying to adjust to life in a gated California community, meanwhile Coco Jones plays Hilary Banks, Adrian Holmes is Uncle Philip and Olly Sholotan portrays the character who originated his own iconic dance move back in the ’90s — Carlton.

The series, which premiered Feb. 13 on Peacock, was inspired by a viral video made by Morgan Cooper reimagining Fresh Prince as a drama. Will Smith loved the video’s concept of a modern reboot tackling darker themes the original series wasn’t fully able to explore, and set his sights on bringing the project to life, serving as executive director.

Watch Banks and Clarkson duet the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song below: