Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Only Human After All’ on Rootsy Rag’n’Bone Man Cover

Kelly Clarkson made quite the statement on Tuesday’s (April 25) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with her Kellyoke cover of Rag’n’Bone Man’s “Human.”

“Maybe I’m foolish/ Maybe I’m blind/ Thinking I can see through this/ And see what’s behind/ Got no way to prove it/ So maybe I’m lyin’/ But I’m only human after all/ I’m only human after all/ Don’t put your blame on me/ Don’t put your blame on me,” she growled while wearing a printed dress in shades of navy, burnt orange and maroon.

“Human” was Rag’n’Bone Man’s first hit single from his 2017 debut album of the same name. While the song gave the British singer his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 74, it was a much more substantial chart heavyweight in his native U.K., landing at No. 2 on the Official Singles Chart. (The single also became a top five hit on both Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Airplay charts.)

During the episode, the coach of The Voice welcomed Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara to reveal the “Mother” singer is expecting another boy, just a couple of years after they shared the sex of their older son Riley on the show as well.

Recently, Clarkson has used her ever-popular Kellyoke segment to debut a live performance of her new single “mine” from her forthcoming 10th studio album Chemistry. Other song selections have included Coldplay’s “Magic,” Journey’s “Faithfully,” Dionne Farris’ “I Know,” Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and more.

Watch Clarkson perform Rag’n’Bone Man’s “Human” below.