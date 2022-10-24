Kelly Clarkson Grooves to a Soft Rock Classic by Peter Frampton for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson channeled Peter Frampton for her latest “Kellyoke” on Monday (Oct. 24) by performing his soft rock hit “Baby, I Love Your Way.”

“Shadows move so long before my eyes/ And they’re moving across the page/ And don’t, oh no, no, hesitate/ ‘Cause your love just won’t wait/ Ooo baby, I love your way, every day/ I wanna tell you I love your way, every day/ Wanna be with you night and day,” she sang, giving the floor to a sumptuous saxophone solo by a member of her house band Y’all.

First released as an album cut from Frampton’s eponymous 1975 album Frampton, “Baby I Love Your Way” later gained more traction after a live version of the song was featured on the singer’s 1976 studio set Frampton Comes Alive! Thanks to that recording, the track eventually reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later recorded by Will to Power in a medley with Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” and also covered by reggae-pop band Big Mountain for the soundtrack to 1994’s Reality Bites.

Following her “Kellyoke” performance, Clarkson chatted with Lena Dunham about the biased narratives around female stars like Britney Spears, Whitney Houston and Lindsay Lohan, and with Fortune Feimster about her Netflix comedy special and upcoming action series with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

She may be taking a break from the current season of The Voice, but Clarkson will next hit the stage at the 2022 CMA Awards next month to perform “You’re Drunk, Go Home” with collaborators Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce.

Watch Clarkson cover Frampton’s ’70s hit below.