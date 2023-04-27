Kelly Clarkson Makes an ‘Exception’ for Her Gorgeous Paramore Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson‘s Kellyoke covers are always incredible, and — despite the title of her latest song of choice — her Thursday (April 27) performance is no exception. The three-time Grammy winner sounded absolutely stunning while passionately belting out Paramore‘s hit bittersweet love song “The Only Exception,” singing on stage with no accompaniment other than a solo acoustic guitarist.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Kelly Clarkson Paramore See latest videos, charts and news

Just like Hayley Williams does on the original track, Clarkson starts off soft and effortlessly before ramping up the intensity for the choruses and angst-filled bridge. “I’ve got a tight grip on reality

but I can’t let go of what’s in front of me right here,” she belts, hitting each high note with crystal clear resonance. “I know you’re leaving in the morning when you wake up/ Leave me with some kind of proof it’s not a dream.”

Released in 2009, “The Only Exception” holds up as one of Paramore’s biggest hitss. The soft-rock ballad peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2010 and remained on the chart for 20 weeks; it also earned the band a Grammy nod for best pop performance by a duo/group with vocals in 2011.

Williams and bandmates Taylor York and Zac Farro are currently touring in support of their first group album in nearly six years, the February-released Billboard 200 No. 2 This Is Why. The global stint included an opening slot for the first couple shows of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz.

Clarkson is also about to make a comeback of her own. She also hasn’t released a proper (non-Christmas) album since 2017, but that’s set to change when Chemistry drops June 23. Earlier this month, she released the album’s double lead singles, “Me” and “Mine,” the latter of which she performed live for the first time on Kellyoke.

Watch Kelly Clarkson nail Paramore’s “The Only Exception” below: