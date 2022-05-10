Kelly Clarkson Gets Her Groove On With Dance-Inducing OutKast Cover: Watch

A new Kellyoke has arrived, but fair warning — you’re going to want to strap on your dancing shoes before pressing play. Performing once again on The Kelly Clarkson Show stage on Tuesday (May 10), Kelly Clarkson had the Groove-O-Meter cranked into overdrive with a horn section-assisted live cover of OutKast‘s early 2000s hit “The Way You Move.”

Illuminated by a rainbow of vibey lowlights, Clarkson, two back up singers and a trio of jazz instruments rocking back and forth to the song’s irresistible beat were the mutual stars of the show. Behind them were the always-impressive members of the “Stronger” singer’s band Y’all, fleshing out the funk-meets-hip-hop texture innovated by OutKast back in its heyday.

Released in 2003, “The Way You Move” spent 39 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 1, overshadowed by only one other OutKast song — “Hey Ya!,” which spent nine whole weeks in the top spot. Both songs were released as part of the duo’s double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, which stitched together two full-length albums performed by each of the two OutKast members, André “3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton. While “Hey Ya!” was sung by André 3000 on his portion of the double feature, “The Way You Move” was performed by Big Boi with help from Sleepy Brown.

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown revived the song 16 years after its release during the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, where they joined Maroon 5’s Adam Levine as guest performers. Two years later, the pair would team up once again for their 15-track collaborative album Big Sleepover, meanwhile OutKast hasn’t released a new record since 2006’s Idlewild.

Watch Kelly Clarkson get her groove on in her cover of OutKast’s “The Way You Move” below.