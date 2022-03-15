Kelly Clarkson Gets ‘Nostalgic’ With New Performance of an Old Song: Watch

Kellyoke is typically a place for Kelly Clarkson to pay tribute to other artists, but in the Tuesday (March 15) installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s live music cover series, she dusted off one of her own songs.

Throwing her audience back to 2015, the three-time Grammy winner took the stage with her band Y’all for a sentimental performance of her fittingly titled seven-year-old track “Nostalgic.” Though Clarkson usually adapts hit songs from all generations to fit her signature power vocals, singing an original track meant opportunities for belted riffs and sustained high notes were already built in — opportunities she took with a graceful power only Kelly Clarkson could deliver.

And though this was a rare instance of the “Stronger” singer using her show to sing a song of her own, she still found a way to sneak in a nod to another artist by wearing a green Johnny Cash T-shirt.

“Nostalgic” arrived in 2015 as the second-to-last song on Clarkson’s 2015 album Piece by Piece, which topped the Billboard 200 and spent 39 weeks on the chart. The Voice coach spoke to Billboard in the week it was released, sharing what it was like to make a record while pregnant for the first time. “I was super hormonal and pregnant while making it, so it’s very intense and with passionate vocals,” she said. “Any time I’d listen to a song, even if I didn’t write it, I would listen to the demo and try to take it to an even bigger place.”

“I just had a lot of fun with it, and… I don’t know, it’s hard to describe,” she continued. “When you’re pregnant, everything just feels like it’s enhanced. You can feel everything, in a good way and in a bad way. If you’re sick, it’s bad, but if you’re in that creative space, it’s awesome. You feel like your mind has expanded.”

The most recent Kellyoke performance was a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” which she sang just after performing “I Will Always Love You” in honor of the 76-year-old country icon at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s “nostalgic” new Kellyoke performance below: