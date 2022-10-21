Kelly Clarkson Sounds Like an ‘Angel’ With This Monica Cover

Kelly Clarkson dipped into the R&B world on Friday’s (Oct. 21) “Kellyoke” installment, performing Monica‘s 1998 classic, “Angel of Mine.”

Dressed in a sleek, camel-colored maxi dress and gold accessories, the superstar belted the track effortlessly, perfectly capturing Monica’s tender track.

“Angel of Mine,” featured on Monica’s The Boy Is Mine album, topped the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for four weeks, and spent an impressive 30 weeks total on the chart. Following the success of her previous singles, “The Boy Is Mine” and “The First Night,” the song was the album’s third consecutive release to reach the Hot 100 summit.

Last month, the OG American Idol winner kicked off season four of her Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show. In the three seasons that the daytime talk show had been on the air before that, Clarkson has won five Daytime Emmys. Clarkson has won outstanding entertainment talk show host all three seasons her show has been on the air.

Other recent Kellyoke picks by Clarkson for her daytime show have included Faith Hill’s “Breathe,” Solomon Burke’s “Cry to Me,” Joni Mitchell’s Christmastime classic “River,” John Legend’s “In My Mind,” “Heartbreak Anthem” by David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix and more.

Check out Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Monica’s “Angel of Mine” below.