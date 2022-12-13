Kelly Clarkson Says a Melancholy ‘Merry Christmas’ With Her Own Holiday Tune

Kelly Clarkson is back in the studio for her eponymous talk show and kicked off Tuesday’s episode (Dec. 13) with her very own “Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know).”

Wearing a glamorously festive red gown and her hair up in a messy bun, the host crooned the melancholy tune from her 2021 holiday album When Christmas Comes Around… “The rush of us and all that was, right now it’d be so nice/ But I know when Christmas comes around/ And the snow falls like a fresh start on the ground/ You aren’t the one I’m missing, he left long ago/ For my Christmas Eve, my gift to me is dancing with your ghost/ So Merry Christmas to the one I used to know,” she sang before launching into the song’s forlorn bridge.

The number marked Clarkson’s return to her stomping grounds after filming virtually for several episodes due to coming down with COVID. Earlier this week, she enlisted Jewel to step in for a “Kellyoke” cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” before interviewing the Season 6 winner of The Masked Singer about her holiday traditions growing up in rural Alaska.

Later on Tuesday, the original American Idol champ is set to make an appearance during part two of The Voice‘s Season 22 finale, where she’ll be performing a solo version of her holiday single “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” sans collaborator (and fellow former Voice coach) Ariana Grande. While the track appeared on the same album from last year as her latest “Kellyoke” pick, Clarkson released a live recording of the duet earlier this holiday season.

Watch Clarkson perform “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)” below.