Kelly Clarkson’s Got the ’90s R&B Flow With Mark Morrison Cover: Watch

Kelly’s got the flow. For her Thursday (Feb. 2) Kellyoke performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson dusted off one of the most memorable R&B songs from the ’90s: Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack.”

Dressed in all black, the three-time Grammy winner and her backup band looked just as sleek and cool as Morrison purports to be in his greatest hit’s suave lyrics. “Well I tried to tell you so, but I guess you didn’t know/ As I said the story goes, baby, now I got the flow,” Clarkson sang, accompanied by a backup singer providing extra vocals for the call and response-like choruses in “Return of the Mack.”

“(Return of the Mack) come on/ (Return of the Mack) oh my God/ (You know that I’ll be back) here I am.”

An ultra-catchy, confidence-boosting song about bouncing back from a breakup, “Return of the Mack” is, by far, the most successful song Morrison ever released. Released in 1996 as a single and title track from the British singer’s debut album — also titled Return of the Mack — it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. And as much of a hit as it was at the time of its release, “Return of the Mack” is still an attention-grabber in the 21st century, having been named the most-tagged TV show song by Shazam in November 2015 after being featured in Aziz Ansari’s Netflix show Master of None.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack” on The Kelly Clarkson Show above.