Kelly Clarkson Launches Nationwide ‘Kellyoke’ Search for Duet Partner

The Kelly Clarkson Show is hitting the road to find Kelly Clarkson the perfect “Kellyoke” partner!

On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the show took to social media to announce its nationwide talent search with Clarkson spelling out the goal of the contest. “Hey, what’s up, America? Have you ever wanted to sing a duet with me? I thought so. Well, your chance is finally here,” she said in the Instagram video. “This summer we’re taking The Kelly Clarkson Show on the road to find some of the greatest voices across America and virtually on TikTok using the hashtag #KellyokeSearch.”

The Kellyoke Search Bus will make stops in New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7 for fans to belt out their very best renditions of “Since U Been Gone.” TikTok users can also start uploading their own duets of the song on Aug. 21 as well.

“We want to HEAR YOUR VOICES and your AUTHENTIC performances! Be UNIQUELY YOU!” the show promised in a statement on the official NBC website, adding that some of the best performances might even be featured on various episodes of the American Idol champ’s series.

Clarkson’s eponymous hit may be on hiatus until the fall, but she took home her third consecutive Daytime Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host in June, in addition to her second win for outstanding entertainment talk show. She also released her long-awaited Kellyoke EP that month, featuring covers of Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”), The Weeknd (“Call Out My Name”), Linda Ronstadt (“Blue Bayou”) and more.

Watch Clarkson announce her “Kellyoke” search below.