Kelly Clarkson Brings the Hellfire With a Kellyoke Performance of One of Her Own 2007 Tracks

Kelly Clarkson sees your “Good 4 U” and “abcdefu” and raises you this: her 2007 track “Judas.” The 39-year-old singer/daytime television host continued her recent trend of singing her own songs on Kellyoke Monday (March 21) by pulling out one of her most searing breakup tracks for a crimson-colored performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Dressed in black from head to toe, Clarkson looked uncharacteristically solemn as flashing red lights raged behind her. Drum-heavy instrumentation, courtesy of her band Y’all, provided rock ‘n’ roll backup for the “Stronger” singer’s powerful belt while she executed gut-punch lyrics such as “I never thought you’d forget me” and “After we’d been through so much how could you knock me down?”

Kellyoke is usually a platform for Clarkson to sing songs from other artists, but in the past few weeks, she’s taken to reviving old gems from her own discography. Last week, she dusted off her 2015 tracks “In The Blue” and “Nostalgic,” and now “Judas” to the delight of the three-time Grammy winner’s fans. An album track off of Clarkson’s emotional 2007 project My December, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 18 weeks on the chart, “Judas” is a particularly intense testament to the vocalist’s versatility.

“It’s so amazing to get to hear these live in 2022!!” wrote one person in the YouTube comments of her performance. Another noted, “Kelly singing a My December deep cut in 2022? Is this real life? Kellyoke is truly a blessing.”

