Kelly Clarkson Sticks ‘Faithfully’ to a Journey Classic for Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson took quite the journey on Wednesday (April 19) with her latest Kellyoke choice for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

To kick off the hour, The Voice coach traveled all the way back to 1983 to deliver an anthemic cover of “Faithfully” by Journey.

“Highway run into the midnight sun/ Wheels go ’round and ’round, you’re on my mind/ Restless hearts sleep alone tonight/ Sending all my love along the wire/ And being apart ain’t easy on this love affair/ Two strangers learn to fall in love again/ I get the joy of rediscovering you/ Oh, you stand by me/ I’m forever yours/ Faithfully,” she yearned on the power ballad before ceding the floor to her band for a muscled instrumental break led by TikTok star Jude Keyz.

“So we actually met Jude a couple months ago, he’s just 11 and an unbelievable musical talent,” Clarkson told the audience after wrapping the number. “Literally, he’ll be playing with my band the whole show throughout the hour and this dude can play anything you put in front of him — he’s incredible.”

Along with the Ghanaian kid prodigy, the American Idol winner welcomed Kristin Chenoweth to the show to chat about the advice the actress gave Ariana Grande for stepping into her shoes as Glinda in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Wicked.

Other Kellyoke numbers as of late have included the live debut of Clarkson’s brand new single “Mine,” Taylor Swift’s fan favorite 1989 closer “Clean,” the Van Morrison classic “Brown Eyed Girl” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days” with special guest Charles Esten.

Watch Clarkson soar through Journey’s “Faithfully” below.