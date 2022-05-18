Kelly Clarkson Powers Through John Legend’s Recent Single for Kellyoke: Watch

Kelly Clarkson chose “In My Mind” by John Legend as her latest Kellyoke song on Wednesday’s episode (May 18) of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Somewhere deep inside of me/ There’s a world only I see, only I see/ Oh, I try to face reality/ But something is missing, something is missing/ When I close my eyes, I get lost inside/ I will find you, swear I will find you/ There’s a dark blue sky, but I close my eyes/ I will find you, swear I will find you,” the host sang while wearing a blue patchwork dress with billowy sleeves.

Legend originally released the collaboration with Alok in 2021, where it followed his holiday-themed duet with Carrie Underwood (“Hallelujah”), his appearance on the remix of Faouzia’s “Minefields” and his 2020 studio set Bigger Love.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news John Legend Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news

Interestingly, Clarkson selected the track just days after NBC announced that she wouldn’t be returning for Season 22 of The Voice after eight consecutive seasons as a coach. Instead, Legend and Blake Shelton will be joined by returning coach Gwen Stefani and newcomer Camila Cabello, who’s replacing Ariana Grande in the spinning chairs.

Later in the episode, the host welcomed musical theater duo Barlow & Bear to set to discuss Netflix’s Bridgerton, and was stunned to learn that the duo — who won best musical theater album at the 2022 Grammys for writing The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical — have yet to see season two of the Regency-era romance hit.

Other recent Kellyoke songs picked by Clarkson have included Little Mix, Galantis and David Guetta’s “Heartbreak Anthem,” “Almost Paradise” with special guest Ann Wilson of Heart, “No Roots” by Alice Merton and Kelsea Ballerini’s “Peter Pan.”

Watch Clarkson’s take on Legend’s recent single below.