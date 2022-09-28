Kelly Clarkson Says ‘Bye Bye’ with Jo Dee Messina’s Classic Country Hit for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson went all the way country on Wednesday’s (Sept. 28) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show by covering Jo Dee Messina‘s “Bye Bye” for Kellyoke.

Wearing a sky-blue dress covered in a sunny yellow floral print, the talk-show host stayed true to the sound of the 1998 country classic as she sang, “Bye bye, love, I’ll catch you later/ Got a lead foot down on my accelerator/ And the rear-view mirror torn off/ ‘Cause I ain’t never lookin’ back, and that’s a fact/ I’ve tried all I can imagine/ I’ve begged and pleaded in true lover’s fashion/ I’ve got pride, I’m takin’ it for a ride/ Bye bye, bye bye, my baby, bye bye.”

Released as the lead single from her sophomore album I’m Alright, the anthemic song earned Messina her first-ever No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart and also peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100. Over the next seven years, the singer added five more country chart-toppers to her tally, including fellow I’m Alright singles “Stand Beside Me” and the title track.

Clarkson, meanwhile, has covered everything from Faith Hill’s “Breathe” and Destiny Child’s “Survivor” to “Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward and “When You Wish Upon a Star” with Cynthia Erivo as her recent Kellyoke picks. She also recently collaborated with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce on album cut “You’re Drunk, Go Home” from the former’s brand-new studio set Subject to Change.

Watch Clarkson’s performance of “Bye Bye” below.