Kelly Clarkson & Jimmy Fallon Are the 2022 Sonny & Cher With ‘I Got You Babe’ Duet

Kelly Clarkson is at home recovering from COVID-19 this week, but that didn’t stop the superstar from delivering one of her top Kellyoke segments of the year on Friday (Dec. 2), introducing a previously recorded duet she performed with Jimmy Fallon.

The duo took on Sonny & Cher‘s 1965 rendition of “I Got You Babe,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for three weeks starting on August 14, 1965. Clarkson and Fallon traded verses, harmonizing effortlessly while backed by the OG American Idol winner’s full band.

Other recent Kellyoke picks by Clarkson for her daytime show have included Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle,” Alec Benjamin’s “Let Me Down Slowly” Monica’s “Angel of Mine,” Faith Hill’s “Breathe,” Solomon Burke’s “Cry to Me,” Joni Mitchell’s Christmastime classic “River,” John Legend’s “In My Mind,” “Heartbreak Anthem” by David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix and more.

Check out Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon’s cover of Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe” below.