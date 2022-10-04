Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Waiting For Tonight’ With Sultry Jennifer Lopez Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson‘s daytime talk show just got a nighttime makeover. For the Tuesday (Oct. 4) installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s live music series Kellyoke, the three-time Grammy winner enlisted her band Y’all for a sultry cover of Jennifer Lopez‘s dance version of “Waiting For Tonight.”

Lopez’s version of the song — which was originally released by girl group 3rd Party — is a pulsing club-ready dance track. For her cover, however, Clarkson chose to strip back “Waiting For Tonight” into a slinking, sensual ballad.

“Waiting for tonight,” she sang, accompanied by featured guitarist Jaco Caraco’s delicate strumming. “When you would be here in my arms / Waiting for tonight, I’ve dreamed of this love for so long.”

J. Lo released “Waiting For Tonight” as a single off her 1999 debut album On The 6, having transformed 3rd Party’s original dance-pop cut of the song into a house mix that would top the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in ’99. The track also reached No. 8 on the Hot 100 that year; On The 6 peaked at the same position on the Billboard 200.

The “Stronger” singer’s “Waiting For Tonight” cover follows a string of Kellyoke performances of songs like Shawn Mendes and Tainy’s “Summer of Love,” Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” and Faith Hill’s “Breathe.” Currently on the fourth week of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s fourth season, Clarkson kicked off her talk show’s new season of Kellyokes with an epic Taylor Swift/Madonna/Aretha Franklin medley last month.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform a slowed-down cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “Waiting For Tonight” above.