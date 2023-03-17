×
Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her R&B Side With Jazmine Sullivan Kellyoke Cover: Watch

Accompanied by a trio of backup singers, the American Idol alum let her full vocal range shine on "Pick Up Your Feelings."

Kelly Clarkson decided to show off just what her voice is capable of for the Friday (March 17) episode of her namesake talk show, giving her R&B side a chance to shine on Jazmine Sullivan‘s 2021 track “Pick Up Your Feelings” for the program’s Kellyoke segment.

Accompanied by her band Y’all — and a trio of backup singers to provide an assist — the American Idol alum stood before the stage in emotive blue lighting and injected the popular track with her signature belt and stunning vibrato.

“New phone (who is this?)/ Brand new, like the whip/ Rack it up, no assist/ Main bi–h I ain’t average/ Wake up, need a zip/ Hennessy take a sip/ I got my jeans, I’m too thick/ I ain’t got the room for extra baggage,” Clarkson passionately sang on the track’s pre-chorus, before launching into the catchy refrain. “Don’t forget to come and pick up your, ooh, feelings/ Don’t leave no pieces (oh, oh)/ You need to hurry and pick up your, ooh-ooh, feelings/ While I’m up cleaning.”

“Pick Up Your Feelings” was released as the second single from Sullivan’s Heaux Tales EP. The track peaked at No. 75 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, while the EP reached the top five of the Billboard 200 following its release, peaking at No. 4.

Clarkson’s cover of the Sullivan track comes amid recent covers of songs by Billy Joel, Death Cab for CutieSmashing Pumpkins and more.

Watch Clarkson sing her heart out to Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings” in the video above.

