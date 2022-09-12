Kelly Clarkson & Garth Brooks Deliver Candid ‘New York State of Mind’ Duet

To celebrate the return of her daytime talkshow The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Sept. 12), Kelly Clarkson took to New York City for the season four premiere.

While joined with country superstar Garth Brooks on the couch, Clarkson suggests that the duo sing Billy Joel‘s “New York State of Mind,” to which the audience cheered in agreement. “It sounds like a great idea is all I’m saying,” Clarkson says, before Brooks dives into the 1976 song’s opening verse.

For her first episode back, the three-time Grammy winner pulled out all the stops for Kellyoke by singing a medley of hits by Willie Nelson, Madonna, Aretha Franklin and Taylor Swift. In the summer weeks leading up to the popular talk show’s new season, Clarkson hosted a #KellyokeSearch tour through cities across America in search of talented singers to sing duets with and potentially feature on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In June, the first American Idol winner took home her third consecutive Daytime Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host as well as her second for outstanding entertainment talk show.

Prior to that, she released her Kellyoke EP, which featured a handful of songs previously covered by the vocal powerhouse on her talk show — including Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” and more.