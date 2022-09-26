Kelly Clarkson Delivers Soothing Cover of Faith Hill’s ‘Breathe’

Kelly Clarkson dipped into yet another genre for Monday’s (Sept. 26) “Kellyoke” installment, this time opting for a cover of Faith Hill’s 1999 country hit, “Breathe.”

Dressed in a sleek, knee-length black dress with tights and black leather boots, the 40-year-old superstar performed a piano rendition of the track’s first verse, before her full band and backup singer joined her for the euphoric chorus.

Hill’s “Breathe” peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 dated April 22, 2000, and spent 53 total weeks on the chart. Meanwhile, the song topped the Hot Country Songs chart for six weeks.

The song was nominated for two Grammy awards in 2000, including best country song and song of the year. “Breathe” ended up winning the Grammy that year for best female country vocal performance. The song also won two Billboard Music Awards in 2000, including Hot 100 single of the year and Hot 100 airplay track of the year.

Earlier this month, the OG American Idol winner kicked off season four of her Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show. In the three seasons that the daytime talk show had been on the air before that, Clarkson has won five Daytime Emmys. Clarkson has won outstanding entertainment talk show host all three seasons her show has been on the air.



Other recent Kellyoke picks by Clarkson for her daytime show have included Solomon Burke’s “Cry to Me,” Joni Mitchell’s Christmastime classic “River,” John Legend’s “In My Mind,” “Heartbreak Anthem” by David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix and more.

Check out Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Faith Hill’s “Breathe” below.