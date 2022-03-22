Kelly Clarkson Explains Her Request for a Name Change: ‘I’m Still Kelly Clarkson’

Kelly Clarkson attends the premiere of NBC's "American Song Contest" at The Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2022 in Universal City, California.

Kelly Clarkson is planning to “Breakaway” from her name. The powerhouse vocalist filed in February to legally change it to Kelly Brianne going forward, but have no fear: Professionally, she still plans to go by the same name American Idol fans fell in love with 20 years ago.

Like many recently divorced women, the three-time Grammy winner wanted to remove her ex-husband’s last name from her own, but instead of going back to Clarkson, she’s ready for a fresh start. She spoke to People Monday (March 21) on the red carpet for her new show American Song Contest about wanting to go by her middle name, clarifying that the change would only extend to her personal life.

“I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point,” she joked. “I’m 20 years in!”

In her name change petition to the court — Us Weekly was first to obtain the documents — Clarkson stated that her new name “more fully reflects who I am.” She finalized her contentious divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier in the month, reaching a financial settlement in which she’ll pay him $1.3 million in addition to monthly child support. The two have joint custody of daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5.

“I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name,” she told People. “I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson.”

She also noted on the red carpet that American Song Contest, the brand new nationwide music talent show she hosts with Snoop Dogg, felt like a new beginning. “I’m excited about this show,” the “Stronger” singer said. “I’m excited about the freshness that it brings.”