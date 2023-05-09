Watch Kelly Clarkson Deliver Soulful Rendition of Eva Cassidy’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

Kelly Clarkson took fans back to the ’90s for the Tuesday (May 9) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the Eva Cassidy version of Simon & Garfunkel‘s signature hit “Bridge Over Trouble” for the opening Kellyoke segment.

Accompanied by her band, the three-time Grammy winner put her own spin on the Cassidy’s version of the classic track, using her signature belt to hit flawless high notes and stunning vibrato moments.

“When you’re weary/ Feeling small/ When tears are in your eyes/ I’ll dry them all/ I’m on your side/ Oh, when times get rough/ And friends just can’t be found/ Like a bridge over troubled water/ I will lay me down/ Like a bridge over troubled water/ I will lay me down,” she powerfully sang on the intro verse and well-known chorus.

“Bridge Over Trouble Water” was originally released as the second single from Simon and Garfunkel’s fifth and final studio album of the same name. Released in 1970, the Paul Simon-penned track has become a signature for the folk duo — upon its release, the track spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and a cumulatively 14 weeks on the chart. The track is their group’s most successful to date.

Cassidy’s version of the folk classic arrived in 1996 and appeared on her album, Live at Blues Alley. The LP was recorded live at the Washington, D.C.’s Blues Alley nightclub in January 1996.

Watch Clarkson’s cover of Cassidy’s “Bridge Over Trouble Water” in the video above.