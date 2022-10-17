Watch Kelly Clarkson & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With a Duet

Kelly Clarkson kicked off a new week of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a very special Kellyoke featuring Dwayne Johnson! The twosome opened the Monday (Oct. 17) daytime talk show by duetting on Loretta Lynn‘s 1967 classic “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’.”

“An extra special #Kellyoke duet with Dwayne @therock Johnson in memory of the late, great @LorettaLynn,” the show’s Twitter account announced that morning.

“No, don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind/ Just stay out there, on the town and see what you can find/ ‘Cause if you want that kind of love, well, you don’t need none of mine/ So don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind,” the pair sing in unison over the song’s honky-tonk instrumentation. (During the performance, Clarkson also rebuffed a playful kiss from the movie star as she sang, “You come in, kissin’ on me/ It happens every time.”)

Released off the late country icon’s ninth solo studio album, “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'” earned the Coal Miner’s Daughter her very first No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, a feat she would replicate 15 more times throughout her accomplished career. It was later recorded by Tammy Wynette on her 1967 album Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad, and also covered by Gretchen Wilson on the 2010 LP Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute to Loretta Lynn.

Johnson may be known for his acting, but he also notched his own Billboard Hot 100 entry back in 2016 when “You’re Welcome” from Disney’s Moana debuted at No. 83 on the all-genre chart.

Last week, Clarkson also welcomed Sam Smith to join her for a Kellyoke duet of her own 2004 smash “Breakaway” before covering Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor,” “Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night” and Alec Benjamin’s “Let Me Down Slowly” featuring Alessia Cara over her next four shows.

Watch Clarkson and Johnson pay tribute to Lynn below.