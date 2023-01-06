Kelly Clarkson Channels Duran Duran for Anything But ‘Ordinary’ Kellyoke Cover

Kelly Clarkson opened the Friday (Jan. 6) episode of her talk show with a cover of Duran Duran‘s “Ordinary World.”

Wearing a simple black dress and matching tights, the host extraordinaire sang, “Came in from a rainy Thursday on the avenue/ Thought I heard you talking softly/ I turned on the lights, the TV, and the radio/ Still I can’t escape the ghost of you/ What has happened to it all?/ Crazy, some’d say/ Where is the life that I recognize?/ Gone away” before launching into the track’s high-flying chorus.

Originally released as the lead single from 1993’s Duran Duran (The Wedding Album), the soft rock ballad shot to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart and also landed at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the band’s biggest hit since their 1985 James Bond theme “A View to a Kill.”

Coincidentally, fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert also recently unveiled his rendition of “Ordinary World,” from his upcoming album of covers, High Drama, set for release this February.

During the show, Clarkson also welcomed Alison Williams to discuss her leading role in the new Blumhouse Productions horror flick M3GAN and introduced her audience to Bob Hearts Abishola star Folake Olowofoyeku’s very first music video for the song “Ehen Ehen Okay Okay.”

Other recent “Kellyoke” covers picked by Clarkson to kick off the new year include Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight,” Blake Shelton’s “Honey Bee” and Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away.”

Watch Clarkson power through Duran Duran’s ’90s-era soft rock hit below.