Watch Blake Shelton Duet on ‘Austin’ With Kelly Clarkson & Roast His Former ‘Voice’ Colleague

The Voice is officially returning to television on Monday night (Sept. 19), with judges Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton — the latter of whom appeared on Monday’s Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss what it’s been like to have Cabello as a new coach in place of Clarkson.

“Camila has done a good job,” Shelton said, adding: “Nobody’s you. There’s only one Kelly Clarkson, but there is one person we found who can talk as much as you, and that’s Camila.”

“I know, I met her. We had to edit down our interview,” the 40-year-old singer replied, to which Shelton jokingly added, “There’s no way you guys could be on the same season.”

Clarkson said she believes Cabello will make an excellent addition to the singing competition. “She’s passionate, she likes talking. She’s really sweet. I love her, though, for the show. I think it’s really cool,” the “Stronger” singer said.

Shelton took one final dig his fellow panelist, saying, “Unlike you, when she talks, she makes sense” — which made the live audience erupt in laughter.

During Shelton’s time on the show, he also broke out his guitar so he and Clarkson could duet on his 2001 debut single “Austin.” Following its release, the track hit No. 1 on Hot Country Songs and managed to cross over to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No. 18.

“If you’re calling about the car I sold/ If this is Tuesday night I’m bowling/ You’ve got something to sell, you’re wasting your time/ I’m not buying/ If it’s anybody else waiting for the tone, you know what to do/ P.S. if this is Austin, I still love you,” Shelton sang, taking the lead as Clarkson provided a stunning harmony.

Watch Shelton’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show below.