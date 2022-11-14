Kelly Clarkson Dreams a Little Dream on Mama Cass Cover for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson opened Monday’s (Nov. 14) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a tender cover of “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” as recorded by Mama Cass With The Mamas & the Papas.

For the number, the talk show host whittled down the instrumentation to just two instruments — a guitar and a piano — as she crooned, “Stars shining bright above you/ Night breezes seem to whisper, ‘I love you’/ Birds singin’ in the sycamore trees/ Dream a little dream of me/ Say nighty-night and kiss me/ Just hold me tight and tell me you’ll miss me/ While I’m alone and blue as can be/ Dream a little dream of me.”

Featured on The Mamas & the Papas’ self-titled album in 1968, the song charted at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also peaked at No. 2 on what is now the Adult Contemporary chart. The standard dates back to 1931 and has been recorded by many artists over the decades, including a first recording from Ozzie Nelson, followed by Doris Day, Anita Harris, Henry Mancini, Erasure, Eddie Vedder, Michael Bublé, the cast of Glee and many others.

Later in the show, Garth Brooks made a surprise appearance via video link to announce he’ll be headed to Las Vegas in 2023 for another residency.

Other “Kellyoke” songs Clarkson has knocked out of the proverbial park in recent weeks include Florence + the Machine’s “Heavy in Your Arms” from Twilight: Eclipse, the original “Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle, Rihanna’s 2007 smash “Umbrella,” Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” and more.

Watch Clarkson’s gorgeous take on “Dream a Little Dream of Me” below.