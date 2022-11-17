Kelly Clarkson Surprises ‘Emotional’ Dove Cameron With Platinum Award for ‘Boyfriend’

Dove Cameron visited Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show on Thursday (Nov. 17) to talk about her hit song “Boyfriend” and got quite the surprise from the American Idol champ in the process.

“(‘Boyfriend’) was such a huge part of me finding my own identity and embracing my queerness,” the Disney Channel alum told Clarkson during their interview. “And it makes me emotional every time I talk about it but, it was such a key to gate for me into stepping into myself wholly, in a way that I never knew if I was gonna be privileged enough to find those pieces of myself. And exist as that person, right?

“‘Cause that’s the fear,” she continued. “The fear is that you exist as yourself wholly and the world cracks open and everything ends, and all the lights go out. And when the song came out and I saw that people were emotionally connecting to it, I think I was really panicked for some reason, just ’cause I wasn’t expecting it. And then over time, it was like it melded into this gorgeous, like…something meaningful for me being something meaningful for others.”

After Cameron explained how she found the song’s success such a “beautiful surprise,” Clarkson revealed a surprise of her own, presenting the burgeoning pop star with the RIAA platinum certification for the track.

“I was so excited when we found out you were getting it, I was like, ‘I wanna give it to her!'” the host told a speechless and visibly emotional Cameron.

After a slow burn of nearly four months, “Boyfriend” ultimately peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 in June just in time for Pride, giving Cameron the first top 20 hit of her career. Additionally, the slinky single rose to No. 4 on the Radio Songs chart dated June 11.

Watch Cameron’s adorable reaction to Clarkson’s platinum surprise below.