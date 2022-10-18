Kelly Clarkson Serves Up Doobie Brothers Vibes for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson took The Kelly Clarkson Show back to the ’70s with her cover of The Doobie Brothers‘ “What a Fool Believes” on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

Wearing her hair in a high pony with a blue and cheetah print jumpsuit, the talk show host belted out, “What a fool believes/ He sees, no wise man has the power/ To reason away/ Oh, what seems to be/ Is always better than nothing/ And nothing at all/ What a fool believes.”

Released as the lead single from The Doobie Brothers’ 1979 album Minute by Minute, the soft rock classic earned the band their second and final No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 following 1974’s “Black Water.”

During the show, Clarkson welcomed Jessica Chastain as her guest and chatted with the Oscar winner about her role as country legend Tammy Wynette in the upcoming biopic George and Tammy.

The actress even jokingly admitted during the interview that she was “nervous” to discuss the project with the American Idol winner considering the latter’s love for music. “It’s probably the most nervous thing that I… Even talking about it gives me, like, hives,” Chastain said of singing in the film. “But I drank a lot of bourbon and I got through it.

Other recent “Kellyoke” picks by Clarkson have included duets with Sam Smith (“Breakaway“) and Dwayne Johnson (Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’“) as well as solo takes on Whitney Houston (“Queen of the Night“), Olivia Rodrigo (“Traitor“), Alec Benjamin (“Let Me Down Slowly” featuring Alessia Cara) and more.

Watch Clarkson channel The Doobie Brothers for “What a Fool Believes” below.