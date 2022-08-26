Here’s When Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ Duet Is Coming

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson embrace onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Kelly Clarkson finally revealed the long-awaited release date of her duet version of “9 to 5” with Dolly Parton on Friday (Aug. 26).

“I’m so excited to finally announce the new version of ‘9 to 5’ I recorded with the legendary @dollyparton is coming out on September 9th!!” the superstar wrote next to a photo of herself and the country legend on Instagram with their names scrawled underneath. “Thank you @shanemcanally for making this dream a reality and putting this project together. Pre-save it now!”

While Parton has yet to spread the word on top of promoting the upcoming “Ultimate Deluxe” version of her holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas, producer Shane McAnally commented, “wildest dream team” on Clarkson’s post.

The song was first heard in the documentary Still Working 9 to 5, which premiered at SXSW earlier this spring. Featuring interviews with Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dabney Coleman, Allison Janney, Rita Moreno and more, the film looks back on the 40th anniversary of the classic 1980 film and the continuing fight for women’s rights and gender equality.

At the time, Parton teased the track during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “You did a great job on that too. I love how you took that and just made it your own and I got a chance to sing background for a change!” she told her collaborator. “But I’m really proud of that rendition of it and I think, hopefully, it’ll do well for us. It’s great in the documentary.”

Fans will likely also recall that “9 to 5” happened to be the very first Kellyoke song Clarkson covered for her eponymous talk show upon its premiere back in 2019 — complete with a quirky music video starring the host as a firefighter, waitress, mechanic and more.

