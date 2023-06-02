Kelly Clarkson Once Hid a Creepy Doll in Reba McEntire’s Closet

Let’s face it — some dolls are creepy, and Kelly Clarkson has an experience of her own to prove it. In a Friday (June 2) interview with the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on her eponymous talk show, the American Idol alumn revealed her own encounter with a creepy doll.

Reflecting on an overnight stay at Reba McEntire’s house, the “Stronger” singer said, “She had this doll and it was so creepy to me.” “Two days later, she’s like ‘So, I found the doll in the closet?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God! I’m sorry, I didn’t put it back!'” she continued. The “Breakaway” singer explained, “It scared me and I couldn’t sleep! I’m not just gonna sleep with that thing looking at me!” Emmy-winning Maisel star Alex Borstein chimed in, “I’ve had that happen at Airbnbs, they had something very creepy and I couldn’t look at it and I had to put it away.”

Thankfully, Clarkson smoothed things over with her fellow Grammy-winning superstar. “[Reba] was like, ‘Did you put my stuff in the closet?'” Clarkson recounted. “I kinda did. I did, I’m so sorry! I should have brought it back out,” she replied. The conversation then evolved into sharing memories of jokingly stealing from the Maisel costume department.

Clarkson, who has earned three chart-toppers on both the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100 since she became the original American Idol 21 years ago, is currently preparing the release of her tenth studio album. Titled Chemistry, Clarkson’s new record – her first of original pop music since 2017’s Meaning of Life — is due June 23, and features the pre-release singles “Me,” “Mine,” “Favorite Kind of High,” and, most recently, the Steve Martin-assisted “I Hate Love.”

Watch Clarkson reflect on her creepy doll experience in the video above.