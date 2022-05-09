Kelly Clarkson Channels ‘Charmed’ With The Smiths Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson Covers "How Soon Is Now?" By The Smiths during 'Kellyoke.'

Kelly Clarkson opened her Monday (May 9) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with an emotive rendition of The Smiths‘ “How Soon Is Now?”

“I am the son and the heir/ Of a shyness that is criminally vulgar/ I am the son and heir of nothing in particular/ You shut your mouth/ How can you say I go about things the wrong way?/ I am human and I need to be loved/ Just like everybody else does,” the talk-show host belted out over her band’s psychedelic instrumentation.

Written by Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr, the track was originally released as a B-side to the band’s “William, It Was Really Nothing” and made the tracklist for their compilation album Hatful of Hollow that same year. However, the song later gained wider recognition after it was covered by New York-based alternative rock band Love Spit Love, and used as the beloved theme song to Charmed, which memorably starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan as the witchy Halliwell sisters and ran for eight seasons on The WB. (The same cover was also included on the soundtrack to 1996’s The Craft.)

During the show, Clarkson welcomed Minnie Driver to the studio to dish about her hit podcast Minnie Questions and how she met her boyfriend Addison O’Dea during the devastating California wildfires of 2018.

Other recent “Kellyoke” covers by the star have included Christina Aguilera‘s now-classic “Beautiful,” Harry Styles‘ Fine Line-era ballad “Falling,” Go West‘s 1990 Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “King of Wishful Thinking” and more.

Watch Clarkson’s performance of “How Soon Is Now?” below.