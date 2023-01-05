Kelly Clarkson Is Hopelessly ‘Lost in the Fifties’ in Stunning Ronnie Milsap Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson took viewers back a few decades with her latest Kellyoke segment. For Thursday’s (Jan. 5) episode of her namesake show, the American Idol season one champ traded her sweetness for something a bit more nostalgic.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer, accompanied by her band Y’all, opened up the talk show with a cover of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight.” The band kept things jazzy on the instrumentals, allowing for Clarkson’s voice to glide on the melody and allow her signature robust tone and vocal runs to steal the show.

“In the still of the night/ Hold me, darlin’, hold me tight, oh/ So real, so right/ I’m lost in the fifties tonight,” the vocalist sang, with a classy saxophone adding a romantic touch to the wistful track.

Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In the Still of the Night)” was first released in 1985 and is the title track from the country star’s 17th album of the same name. The track — compromised of a medley from “Lost in the Fifties Tonight” written by Mike Reid and Troy Seals and a cover of The Five Satins’ 1956 hit “In the Still of the Night” — was a crossover hit for Milsap, peaking at No. 8 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart at No. 8, and at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs.

Listen to Clarkson’s rendition of “Lost in the Fifties Tonight” above.