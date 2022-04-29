Kelly Clarkson Sings to Every ‘Narcissist’ Out There With Heartbreaking Kellyoke Cover

Kelly Clarkson attends the premiere of NBC's "American Song Contest" at The Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2022 in Universal City, California.

Kelly Clarkson delivered another showstopping performance as part of her “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday (April 29), this time singing to every “Narcissist” out there.

The American Idol alum sang a moving rendition of rising singer Avery Anna’s tune “Narcissist” and received a standing ovation from the live studio audience.

Clarkson also received social media love from an elated Anna, who wrote on Twitter, “I am freaking out,” alongside exploding-head emojis. Earlier on Friday, Anna shared a video of Clarkson’s performance on her Instagram Story. The aspiring star wrote, “You guysssssss this is insane.”

The song opens with the gripping lyrics, “Out of touch with my feelings/ I can’t help it if I’m happy or sad/ Today I cried for no reason/ Made me feel like a psychopath/ I should hate you ’cause I love you/ You should hate yourself for treating me like that/ We both know you only love you/ Did you know they got a name for that?”

With such a heartbreaking message, Anna’s song might have struck an emotional chord for Clarkson, who finalized her split from ex-husband and father of her children Brandon Blackstock last month. She filed for divorce in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In addition to hosting her own daytime talk show, Clarkson co-hosts NBC’s new singing competition American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg.

Watch Clarkson cover Anna’s original song “Narcissist” below: