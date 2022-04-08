Kelly Clarkson Lets Loose With a Cover of a Kenny Loggins Hit: Watch

OK, it’s official. The theme of the week over at The Kelly Clarkson Show is dancing. For nearly every episode of the talk show, host Kelly Clarkson covers a song with her band Y’all for the program’s Kellyoke music segment. Four days ago, she covered Martha Reeves & The Vandellas’ “Dancing in the Street,” followed a few days later by a performance of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.”

And now, a third dance-themed song has entered the mix. On the Friday (April 8) installment of Kellyoke, the Voice coach got audience members out of their seats with a joyous cover of Kenny Loggins‘ “Footloose,” aka the leading track from one of the most famous movies about dancing of all time.

Multicolored neon lights zigged and zagged behind a grinning Clarkson as she and her backup vocalists sang, each of them adding their own dance moves here and there. “Kick off your Sunday shoes,” the American Song Contest host belted, synths and electric guitars cutting as clearly through the instrumentation as Kevin Bacon’s eyes are blue. “Please, Louise. Pull me off of my knees.”

“Footloose” was co-written and recorded by Loggins for what would go down in history as a must-see classic film: Footloose. The song was released as one of two singles crafted by the two-time Grammy winner for the movie, and became so popular, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks in 1984, and ended up at No. 4 on the year’s Billboard list of top pop songs.

Watch Kelly Clarkson let loose on her cover of “Footloose” below: