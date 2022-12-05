Kelly Clarkson Forecasts a Torrent of Testosterone With The Weather Girls Cover: Watch

Grab your umbrellas because while it may be December, Kelly Clarkson‘s forecast calls for the very best kind of rain. The pop star opened her talk show on Monday (Dec. 5) by blazing through “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls.

“Humidity is rising, barometer’s getting low/ According to all sources, the street’s the place to go/ ‘Cause tonight for the first time, just about half past 10/ For the first time in history, it’s gonna start raining men,” she sang before belting out the track’s famous refrain of “It’s raining men, hallelujah it’s raining men!”

Originally released as the lead single off The Weather Girls’ 1982 album Success, “It’s Raining Men” became a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart — and bonafide gay anthem — that October. Also peaking at No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100, the testosterone-soaked track eventually received a Grammy nomination in the now-defunct best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals category.

Since the start of December, Clarkson has invited both Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon to her studio to duet on, respectively, “9 to 5” and Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe.” Other recent Kellyoke picks by America’s original Idol include Lady Gaga’s Chromatica-era lead single “Stupid Love,” “Only Happy When It Rains” by Garbage, “Dream a Little Dream of Me” as recorded by Mama Cass with The Mamas and the Papas and more.

Plus, the erstwhile coach of The Voice and Ariana Grande also dropped a live recording of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” their 2021 Christmas collab, just in time for the holiday season.

Watch Clarkson power through “It’s Raining Men” below.