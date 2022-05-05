Kelly Clarkson Falls for This Emotional Harry Styles Song With Her Cover: Watch

Just as the coffee’s out at the Beachwood Cafe, the emotions are pouring on The Kelly Clarkson Show. For Thursday’s (May 5) edition of Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson chose “Falling,” one of Harry Styles‘ most heartbreaking songs to perform, paying tribute to his Fine Line era just as it’s coming to a close.

As usual, the American Song Contest host performed the song with her band Y’all. And, also as usual, the group made it their own. Styles’ original recording of “Falling” is a stripped-down ballad pretty much featuring only his pained vocals and a repeating piano melody, but Clarkson’s musicians added a dose of rock n’ roll with soaring electric guitar, pounding drums and the “Stronger” singer’s uninhibited belt.

With the arrival of Styles’ third album Harry’s House just 15 days away and its lead single “As It Was” currently on its third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Clarkson’s latest performance serves as a wonderful way of saying goodbye to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s sophomore record Fine Line. The December 2019 LP — for which “Falling” was promoted as a single — earned Styles his first Hot 100 No. 1 as well as his first Grammy, and spent 124 weeks (two of which were in the top spot) on the Billboard 200.

Before Fine Line was released, the 28-year-old pop star spoke about the record to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe and revealed he wrote “Falling” in just 20 minutes about feeling like he was “becoming someone that I didn’t want to be.” “The times when I felt good and I felt happy were the happiest I’ve ever felt in my life,” Styles explained. “And the times when I felt sad was the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life. And I think it was that feeling of when you can feel yourself falling back into one of those moments where you’re there.

“It was a big moment where I was asking myself, ‘Who am I? What am I doing?’”

Fall in love with Kelly Clarkson’s performance of Harry Styles’ “Falling” below: