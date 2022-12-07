Kelly Clarkson Takes Kellyoke Back to the ‘90s for a Gin Blossoms Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson went back to the ’90s for her latest Kellyoke cover, performing Gin Blossoms‘ “Found Out About You” on the Wednesday (Dec. 7) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“All last summer, in case you don’t recall/ I was yours and you were mine/ Forget it all/ Is there a line that I could write/ That’s sad enough to make you cry?/ And all those lines you wrote to me were lies,” she accuses over her house band’s jangling instrumentation on the alt-rock classic’s opening lines.

First recorded on Gin Blossoms’ 1989 debut Dusted, the song was later included, and released as a single on their 1992 breakthrough album New Miserable Experience. At the time, the track’s popularity helped the LP go multi-platinum after initially being overlooked by fans and critics. “Found Out About You” ultimately peaked at No. 6 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart, becoming the band’s highest charting hit on the tally until both “Til I Hear It From You” and “Follow You Down” went to No. 5 in the mid ’90s.

Other recent songs the talk-show host has put her spin on include Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” The Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men” and Lizzo’s “Juice.” She’s also duetted with Jimmy Fallon on Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe,” and invited Dolly Parton onto the show to perform their duet version of “9 to 5.”

After taking season 22 off from coaching The Voice, Clarkson is set to make an appearance at the show’s season two-hour finale next Tuesday (Dec. 13) along with Kane Brown, Maluma, OneRepublic and Adam Lambert.

Watch Clarkson run through “Found Out About You” below.