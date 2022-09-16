Kelly Clarkson Celebrates the End of ‘Dog Days’ With Passionate Florence + The Machine Cover: Watch

The dog days of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s summer hiatus are finally over, and with a new season comes new Kellyoke covers, the most recent of which saw Kelly Clarkson and her band passionately performing Florence + The Machine‘s single “Dog Days Are Over.”

The Friday (Sept. 16) performance began with Clarkson singing the opening verse of “Dog Days,” at first accompanied only by the song’s instantly recognizable shimmery piano riff. “Happiness hit her like a train on a track/ Coming towards her stuck still no turning back,” the three-time Grammy winner sang, right before being joined by drums, electric guitar and bass kicking into high gear.

With white lights swirling all around them, Clarkson’s band, Y’all, danced joyfully along to the music they were making. Then, right before the chorus, they dropped into a powerful beat of total silence, before slamming down hard once again on their keys, strings and high hats in time with the re-entry of the “Stronger” singer’s passionate, ever impressive belt.

“Run fast for your mother, run fast for your father, run for your children, for your sisters and brothers,” Clarkson sang. “Leave all your love and your longing behind/ You can’t carry it with you if you want to survive.”

The Friday episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show marks the end of the first week of the talk show’s fourth season, which premiered Monday (Sept. 12) after a months-long hiatus over the summer. The American Idol winner’s “Dog Days” performance rounds out a full week’s worth of Kellyoke covers, which also saw Clarkson and her band tackling songs by Stephen Sondheim, Mary J. Blige and Silvana Estrada as well as a special medley of hits by Taylor Swift, Madonna, Aretha Franklin and Willie Nelson.

Watch Kelly Clarkson sing Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over” below: