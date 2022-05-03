Kelly Clarkson Brings the Heat to Warm Up a ‘Cold Heart’ for Kellyoke: Watch

The only thing missing from Kelly Clarkson‘s latest performance on Kellyoke was a disco ball. Singing “Cold Heart,” a mashup of Elton John songs remixed by Pnau and featuring Dua Lipa, the Kelly Clarkson Show host was completely successful in delivering a performance that’s just about impossible to resist dancing to.

The three-time Grammy winner was accompanied as usual by her band Y’all, and seriously, every musician on that stage delivered. The bright backup vocals hit every mark, the bassist kept the song chugging along with the grooviest of bass lines, and the guitarist was serving up riff after riff as if his life depended on it.

Clarkson herself switched seamlessly between Dua and Sir Elton’s vocal parts while performing the song, which takes lyrics from four of the 75-year-old pianist’s songs — “Rocket Man,” “Sacrifice,” “Kiss the Bride” and “Where’s the Shoorah.”

“And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time ’til touchdown brings me ’round again to find I’m not the man they think I am at home,” Clarkson sang from “Rocket Man” before switching over to “Kiss the Bride”: “And this is what I should have said. Well I thought it, but I kept it hid.”

Released in August as the lead single on John’s album The Lockdown Sessions, “Cold Heart” ended up becoming his first UK No. 1 single in 16 years. It also spent 34 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and peaked at No. 7 on the chart.

Watch Kelly Clarkson pay tribute to two generations’ worth of dance-pop musicians with her “Cold Heart” cover below: